    Alaska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen assist inauguration [Image 9 of 12]

    Alaska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen assist inauguration

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Risinger 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Airmen and Soldiers with the Alaska National Guard walk to their duty location at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., Jan. 21, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Mike Risinger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 18:22
    Photo ID: 6492938
    VIRIN: 210122-Z-JS600-1141
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.82 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen assist inauguration [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Michael Risinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

