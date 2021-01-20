Stone trains with partners in Brazil

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Erin Key shares U.S. Coast Guard law enforcement tactics with members of the Brazilian navy in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan. 20, 2021. Key and the rest of the USCGC Stone crew (WMSL 758) visited and worked with members of the Brazilian navy as part of Operation Southern Cross, during which they shared experiences and lessons learned about dealing with illicit maritime traffic. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Hightower)

