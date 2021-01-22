Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MA2 Sledge Reenlistment Jan. 22, 2021 - Diego Garcia [Image 6 of 6]

    MA2 Sledge Reenlistment Jan. 22, 2021 - Diego Garcia

    FPO, AP, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mariterese Merrique 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Jan. 22, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Nieshia Sledge, assigned to the security department on U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, poses for a photo after her reenlistment ceremony Jan. 22, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mariterese Merrique/released).

    Sailors
    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Navy
    British Indian Ocean Territory
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

