DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Jan. 22, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Nieshia Sledge, assigned to the security department on U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, poses for a photo after her reenlistment ceremony Jan. 22, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mariterese Merrique/released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 01.22.2021 05:00 Photo ID: 6491792 VIRIN: 210122-N-XZ205-1076 Resolution: 5291x3527 Size: 1.63 MB Location: FPO, AP, IO Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MA2 Sledge Reenlistment Jan. 22, 2021 - Diego Garcia [Image 6 of 6], by SA Mariterese Merrique, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.