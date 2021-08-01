Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    McDaniel Center open house [Image 1 of 2]

    McDaniel Center open house

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.08.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    The Air Force core values hang at the McDaniel Center at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 8, 2021. The McDaniel Center hosted an open house to honor the service of the first American enlisted Airman, Cpl. Edward Ward, and the first American enlisted aviator, Cpl. Vernon Lee Burge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 22:27
    Photo ID: 6491628
    VIRIN: 210108-F-JK399-1001
    Resolution: 7312x4875
    Size: 5.2 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McDaniel Center open house [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    McDaniel Center open house
    McDaniel Center open house

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    DoD
    open house
    KAB
    innovation
    McDaniel Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT