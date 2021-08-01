McDaniel Center open house

The Air Force core values hang at the McDaniel Center at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 8, 2021. The McDaniel Center hosted an open house to honor the service of the first American enlisted Airman, Cpl. Edward Ward, and the first American enlisted aviator, Cpl. Vernon Lee Burge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)
