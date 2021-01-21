2021 Army Best Medic Competition Obstacle Course

Sgt. Maj. John Wright of Regional Health Command- Pacific navigates through an obstacle during the 2021 CSM Jack L. Clark Jr. U.S. Army Best Medic Competition (ABMC) lane validation exercise ahead of the official start of the competition as part of leader development. The ABMC will take place from Jan. 25-28 at Fort Gordon. U.S. Army Medical Command Sergeants Major validated the lanes prepared for the ABMC prior to the competitors arriving in order to evaluate the curriculum and address any possible safety concerns. The ABMC promotes "Esprit de Corps" throughout the Army while recognizing Soldiers and NCOs that demonstrate commitment to the Army values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Keion Jackson)

