    Army Best Medic Competition 2021 Obstacle Course [Image 7 of 8]

    Army Best Medic Competition 2021 Obstacle Course

    FORT GORDON, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Spc. Keion Jackson 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    Army Medicine Sergeants Major navigate through an obstacle during the 2021 CSM Jack L. Clark Jr. U.S. Army Best Medic Competition (ABMC) obstacle course lane validation exercise ahead of the official start of the competition as part of leader development. The ABMC will take place from Jan. 25-28 at Fort Gordon. U.S. Army Medical Command Sergeants Major validated the lanes prepared for the ABMC prior to the competitors arriving in order to evaluate the curriculum and address any possible safety concerns. The ABMC promotes "Esprit de Corps" throughout the Army while recognizing Soldiers and NCOs that demonstrate commitment to the Army values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Keion Jackson)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 21:58
    Photo ID: 6491607
    VIRIN: 210121-A-HF807-573
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: FORT GORDON, GA, US 
