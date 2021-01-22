SrA Kayley Smith Airman of the Week

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kayley Smith, 18th Operation Support Squadron intel analyst from Marietta, Georgia, was selected as the 18th Wing’s Airman of the Week for the week of Jan 25 to 29, 2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Airman of the Week program is an opportunity for outstanding Airmen to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these young leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

