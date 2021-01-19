Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gov. Murphy Visits Jersey Guardsmen [Image 2 of 3]

    Gov. Murphy Visits Jersey Guardsmen

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew Walker 

    New Jersey National Guard

    New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy address members of the New Jersey National Guard in Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Andrew Walker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 18:25
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gov. Murphy Visits Jersey Guardsmen [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Andrew Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

