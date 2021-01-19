New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy address members of the New Jersey National Guard in Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Andrew Walker)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 18:25
|Photo ID:
|6491401
|VIRIN:
|210119-Z-GS228-2003
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Gov. Murphy Visits Jersey Guardsmen [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Andrew Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT