The set up on Pennsylvania Avenue for the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2021. Military personnel assigned to Joint Task Force - National Capital Region provided military ceremonial support during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 13:26
|Photo ID:
|6490284
|VIRIN:
|210118-D-MM641-2044
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|22.56 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Andrew Kobialka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
