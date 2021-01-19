Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210119-A-A4507-005 [Image 1 of 2]

    210119-A-A4507-005

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Brian Perry, South Carolina/Fort Stewart Community Superintendent with DODEA Americas Southeast District, welcomes families of Pierce Terrace and C.C. Pinckney elementary schools in a recorded video. Fort Jackson and school officials announced Fort Jackson Schools would reopen for in-person teaching Jan. 25. (Screenshot)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 12:01
    Photo ID: 6490166
    VIRIN: 210119-A-A4507-005
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    210119-A-A4507-005
    210119-A-A4507-006

    FJ schools to reopen Jan. 25

    Fort Jackson
    back to school
    DODEA
    COVID-19

