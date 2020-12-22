The Korea Distribution Center supports Exchange restaurants by storing dry, chill and frozen items used in food concepts. It also ships water, frozen and chill retail foods and carries expense items such as paper towels, toilet paper, cash register tape, cleaning soaps, brooms and mops.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 11:43
|Photo ID:
|6490159
|VIRIN:
|210121-D-DO482-0001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Move to New Distribution Center at Camp Humphreys Nears Completion, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Move to New Distribution Center at Camp Humphreys Nears Completion
LEAVE A COMMENT