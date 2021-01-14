Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210114-A-A4507-001 [Image 1 of 2]

    210114-A-A4507-001

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Fort Jackson Commander, Brig. Gen. Milford H. ‘Beags’ Beagle Jr. speaks during a virtual town hall Jan. 14. (Screenshot)

    This work, 210114-A-A4507-001 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    210114-A-A4507-001
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Post gives first update on the year

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    COVID

