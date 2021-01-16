Members of the African American Heritage Council post for a photo Jan. 16, 2021, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. The council hosted an event to remember the life and works of Martin Luther King Jr. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2021 Date Posted: 01.21.2021 08:26 Photo ID: 6489801 VIRIN: 210121-F-SZ127-0002 Resolution: 2048x1463 Size: 407.33 KB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Incirlik AB celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.