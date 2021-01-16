Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Incirlik AB celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day [Image 2 of 2]

    Incirlik AB celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    01.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the African American Heritage Council post for a photo Jan. 16, 2021, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. The council hosted an event to remember the life and works of Martin Luther King Jr. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 08:26
    Photo ID: 6489801
    VIRIN: 210121-F-SZ127-0002
    Resolution: 2048x1463
    Size: 407.33 KB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incirlik AB celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Incirlik AB celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day
    Incirlik AB celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Turkey
    USAFE
    MLK
    USAF
    Titans

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT