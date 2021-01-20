Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secret Service Support to Inauguration [Image 10 of 11]

    Secret Service Support to Inauguration

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Secret Service

    United States Secret Service Personnel support The 59th Presidential Inauguration, to be held on, January 20, 2021. The event was designated a National Special Security Event (NSSE) by the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on September 24, 2018. When an event is designated a NSSE, the U.S. Secret Service assumes its mandated role as the lead agency for the design and implementation of the operational security plan. The U.S. Secret Service carries out its responsibilities by relying on a core strategy of forming partnerships with all participating law enforcement, security, and public safety officials. This NSSE will be no different as there are numerous partners involved in the planning and implementation of the overall security plan. (Secret Service Photographer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 18:39
    Photo ID: 6488703
    VIRIN: 210120-M-UK315-679
    Resolution: 640x427
    Size: 83.75 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    GALLERY

    Secret Service Support Inauguration
    Secret Service Support Inauguration
    Secret Service Support to Inauguration
    Secret Service Support Inauguration
    Secret Service Supports Inauguration
    Secret Service Support to Inauguration
    Secret Service Supports Inauguration
    Secret Service Support to Inauguration
    Secret Service Supports Inauguration
    Secret Service Support to Inauguration
    Support to Presidential Inauguration

