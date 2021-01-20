Secret Service Support to Inauguration

United States Secret Service Personnel support The 59th Presidential Inauguration, to be held on, January 20, 2021. The event was designated a National Special Security Event (NSSE) by the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on September 24, 2018. When an event is designated a NSSE, the U.S. Secret Service assumes its mandated role as the lead agency for the design and implementation of the operational security plan. The U.S. Secret Service carries out its responsibilities by relying on a core strategy of forming partnerships with all participating law enforcement, security, and public safety officials. This NSSE will be no different as there are numerous partners involved in the planning and implementation of the overall security plan. (Secret Service Photographer)

