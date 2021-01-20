Washington Headquarters Services Director Thomas Muir swears in Defense Department officials during the administration transition, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. (DoD Photo by Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 17:22
|Photo ID:
|6488526
|VIRIN:
|210120-D-BM568-0061
|Resolution:
|7380x5233
|Size:
|7 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|1
This work, DOD Officials Are Sworn In [Image 3 of 3], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT