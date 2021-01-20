Date Taken: 01.20.2021 Date Posted: 01.20.2021 17:22 Photo ID: 6488526 VIRIN: 210120-D-BM568-0061 Resolution: 7380x5233 Size: 7 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

Web Views: 14 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, DOD Officials Are Sworn In [Image 3 of 3], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.