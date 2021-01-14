Training Days

II MEF Marines receive training on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 12-14, 2021. II MEF is constantly looking to improve its capabilities through innovation of assets and strategic planning. Training like this helps the Marines generate and sustain combat readiness at home and abroad by investing in the training of our Marines and Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Lyden)
