    Training Days [Image 5 of 5]

    Training Days

    NC, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathon Wiederhold 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    II MEF Marines receive training on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 12-14, 2021. II MEF is constantly looking to improve its capabilities through innovation of assets and strategic planning. Training like this helps the Marines generate and sustain combat readiness at home and abroad by investing in the training of our Marines and Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Lyden)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 16:20
    Photo ID: 6488395
    VIRIN: 210114-M-PR426-0010
    Resolution: 3300x2550
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: NC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training Days [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Jonathon Wiederhold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    II MEF
    Camp Lejeune
    Marines

