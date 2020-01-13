Miss Oregon to represent Team Kingsley

United States of America Miss Oregon, Madison McCuiston, poses with the Kingsley Field Fire Department while holding one of their helmets, January 13, 2021 at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. McCuiston, the daughter of a former Kingsley Field commander, plans to represent Team Kingsley by donning a fire fighter helmet from the Kingsley Field Fire Dept. for one of her presentations during the USOA national pageant next month. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

