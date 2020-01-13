Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Miss Oregon to represent Team Kingsley [Image 2 of 2]

    Miss Oregon to represent Team Kingsley

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2020

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar 

    173rd Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    United States of America Miss Oregon, Madison McCuiston, poses with the Kingsley Field Fire Department while holding one of their helmets, January 13, 2021 at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. McCuiston, the daughter of a former Kingsley Field commander, plans to represent Team Kingsley by donning a fire fighter helmet from the Kingsley Field Fire Dept. for one of her presentations during the USOA national pageant next month. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2020
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 11:32
    Photo ID: 6487957
    VIRIN: 210113-Z-NV612-2030
    Resolution: 5306x3355
    Size: 7.55 MB
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Miss Oregon to represent Team Kingsley [Image 2 of 2], by SMSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Miss Oregon to represent Team Kingsley
    Miss Oregon to represent Team Kingsley

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oregon
    Fire Department
    community
    Miss America

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT