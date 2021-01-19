Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31 FW, ITAF undertake joint cold weather training [Image 2 of 3]

    31 FW, ITAF undertake joint cold weather training

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. K. Tucker Owen 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Rutland, 31st Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) noncommissioned officer in charge, explains the purpose of the “via ferrata” during SERE training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 19, 2021. Italian for “iron path”, via ferrata is a system of metal cables or ladders that assist in climbing dangerous routes within the mountains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. K. Tucker Owen)

    mountains
    italy
    survival evasion resistance escape
    sere
    snow
    itaf

