U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Rutland, 31st Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) noncommissioned officer in charge, explains the purpose of the “via ferrata” during SERE training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 19, 2021. Italian for “iron path”, via ferrata is a system of metal cables or ladders that assist in climbing dangerous routes within the mountains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. K. Tucker Owen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2021 Date Posted: 01.20.2021 10:00 Photo ID: 6487786 VIRIN: 210119-F-DV125-1011 Resolution: 3798x2532 Size: 6.64 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31 FW, ITAF undertake joint cold weather training [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt K. Tucker Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.