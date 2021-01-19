U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Rutland, 31st Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) noncommissioned officer in charge, explains the purpose of the “via ferrata” during SERE training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 19, 2021. Italian for “iron path”, via ferrata is a system of metal cables or ladders that assist in climbing dangerous routes within the mountains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. K. Tucker Owen)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 10:00
|Photo ID:
|6487786
|VIRIN:
|210119-F-DV125-1011
|Resolution:
|3798x2532
|Size:
|6.64 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 31 FW, ITAF undertake joint cold weather training [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt K. Tucker Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
