    173rd Airborne Brigade, team live fire dynamic exercise at Rivoli Bianchi range, Venzone, Italy, Jan. 19, 2021, under Covid-19 prevention conditions. [Image 7 of 9]

    173rd Airborne Brigade, team live fire dynamic exercise at Rivoli Bianchi range, Venzone, Italy, Jan. 19, 2021, under Covid-19 prevention conditions.

    VENZONE, ITALY

    01.19.2021

    Photo by Graigg Faggionato 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion (Airborne), 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct the team live fire dynamic exercise with an M4 carbine at Rivoli Bianchi range, Venzone, Italy, Jan. 19, 2021, under Covid-19 prevention conditions.
    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. Photo by VI Specialist Graigg Faggionato

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd Airborne Brigade, team live fire dynamic exercise at Rivoli Bianchi range, Venzone, Italy, Jan. 19, 2021, under Covid-19 prevention conditions. [Image 9 of 9], by Graigg Faggionato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

