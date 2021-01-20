Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise [Image 8 of 8]

    Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade walks to the collection point during Airborne Operations from Ramstein Air Base to Bunker Drop Zone at Grafenwoehr Training Area as part of an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, Jan. 20, 2021. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to Europe, Africa and Central Commands areas of responsibilities. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 09:48
    Photo ID: 6487774
    VIRIN: 210120-A-HE359-0117
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 16.14 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise
    Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise
    Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise
    Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise
    Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise
    Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise
    Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise
    Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airborne Operations
    TSAE
    StrongEurope
    7ATC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT