    Establishing 414th CSB SHARP Resources [Image 4 of 5]

    Establishing 414th CSB SHARP Resources

    ITALY

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Pvt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    SFC Del La Pena the Brigade SARC SHARP for the 414th Contracting Support Brigade and SSG Payton an Equal Opportunity Leader for the 414th Contracting Support Brigade work together to establish ways for the community to know about the resources available to them. “We are committed to maximizing human potential and ensuring fair treatment to all persons” says SSG Payton.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 03:12
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Establishing 414th CSB SHARP Resources [Image 5 of 5], by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #SARC
    #SHARP
    #Preventing
    #ZeroTolerance
    #EqualOpportunity

