    Camp Zama fitness instructor inspires others during pandemic [Image 3 of 3]

    Camp Zama fitness instructor inspires others during pandemic

    JAPAN

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    Mira Kawai, a recreation specialist, marks Rodney Holloway’s Nightclub Cardio fitness class full at the Yano Fitness Center, Camp Zama, Japan, Jan. 14. Limited to five participants due to COVID-19 restrictions, the class often results in people forming an early line to secure a slot. The class was full as soon as ticket sales opened at 5 p.m. for the 5:30 p.m. class.

    Camp Zama
    Department of Defense Education Activity
    Welfare and Recreation
    Army Materiel Command
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Family and Morale
    COVID-19
    target_news_asiapacific
    Nightclub Cardio

