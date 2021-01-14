Camp Zama fitness instructor inspires others during pandemic

Mira Kawai, a recreation specialist, marks Rodney Holloway’s Nightclub Cardio fitness class full at the Yano Fitness Center, Camp Zama, Japan, Jan. 14. Limited to five participants due to COVID-19 restrictions, the class often results in people forming an early line to secure a slot. The class was full as soon as ticket sales opened at 5 p.m. for the 5:30 p.m. class.

