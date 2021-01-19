Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NTAG Mid America Recruiters Take E-7 NWAE [Image 1 of 4]

    NTAG Mid America Recruiters Take E-7 NWAE

    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America

    210119-N-JH293-1033
    ST. LOUIS (Jan. 19, 2021) Navy Counselor 1st Class Trenell Ewing, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America, takes the E-7 Navy-wide advancement exam at NTAG Mid America headquarters, Jan. 19, 2021. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 18:31
    Photo ID: 6486940
    VIRIN: 210119-N-JH293-1033
    Resolution: 2657x1735
    Size: 997.64 KB
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG Mid America Recruiters Take E-7 NWAE [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NTAG Mid America Recruiters Take E-7 NWAE
    NTAG Mid America Recruiters Take E-7 NWAE
    NTAG Mid America Recruiters Take E-7 NWAE
    NTAG Mid America Recruiters Take E-7 NWAE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    advancement
    exam
    talent
    Navy
    recruiting
    Mid America

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT