Meet at the Capitol

Georgia Army National Guardsmen from various units of the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team take up security positions to assist the U.S. Capitol Police Department prior to the Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C., Jan 19, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guardsmen have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration.





U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.

