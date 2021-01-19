Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet at the Capitol [Image 11 of 14]

    Meet at the Capitol

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom 

    78th Troop Command

    Georgia Army National Guardsmen from various units of the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team take up security positions to assist the U.S. Capitol Police Department prior to the Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C., Jan 19, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guardsmen have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration.


    U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet at the Capitol [Image 14 of 14], by SFC R.J. Lannom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

