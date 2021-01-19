Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Austin Senate Confirmation Hearing [Image 2 of 2]

    Gen. Austin Senate Confirmation Hearing

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Photo by EJ Hersom   

    Defense.gov         

    Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III listens to a question during his Senate Armed Forces Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, D.C. Jan. 19, 2021. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 15:28
    Photo ID: 6486689
    VIRIN: 210119-D-DB155-002
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Austin Senate Confirmation Hearing [Image 2 of 2], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Austin
    senate
    SecDef
    confirmation
    hearing

