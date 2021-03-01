Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    908th EARS provide night refueling to F-15s/F-16s [Image 8 of 13]

    908th EARS provide night refueling to F-15s/F-16s

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.03.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor McBride 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon prepares to receive fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender, assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Aircraft Refueling Squadron, during an in-air refueling mission over Southwest Asia Jan. 3, 2020. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a compact, multirole fighter aircraft that delivers airpower to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor T. McBride)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 03:51
    Photo ID: 6485487
    VIRIN: 210103-F-ER377-0590
    Resolution: 5593x3656
    Size: 8.84 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 908th EARS provide night refueling to F-15s/F-16s [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Trevor McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    908th EARS provide night refueling to F-15s/F-16s
    908th EARS provide night refueling to F-15s/F-16s
    908th EARS provide night refueling to F-15s/F-16s
    908th EARS provide night refueling to F-15s/F-16s
    908th EARS provide night refueling to F-15s/F-16s
    908th EARS provide night refueling to F-15s/F-16s
    908th EARS provide night refueling to F-15s/F-16s
    908th EARS provide night refueling to F-15s/F-16s
    908th EARS provide night refueling to F-15s/F-16s
    908th EARS provide night refueling to F-15s/F-16s
    908th EARS provide night refueling to F-15s/F-16s
    908th EARS provide night refueling to F-15s/F-16s
    908th EARS provide night refueling to F-15s/F-16s

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    refueling
    F-15
    KC-10
    Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT