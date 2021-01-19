Faces of the Deep - IT1 Christopher Dalcour

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 19, 2021) - Information Systems Techncian 1st Class Christopher Dalcour will always have a special connection to Japan. Although he has always wanted to move here, it wasn’t till he had been in the Navy for 16 years, married and with a baby on the way, that the San Diego native and Montavista High School graduate got orders to Commander, Submarine Group 7. “Getting stationed here was a big surprise,” Dalcour, who serves as the N6 Department’s Automated Data Processing (ADP) leading petty officer (LPO) said. “But we love living in Japan. My son was born here.” Dalcour, who joined the Navy in 2004, following his uncle who was also a Sailor, oversees a team of six information systems technicians, providing network support for 20 systems and almost 300 staff members. “I’m a surface person, so I had to learn submarine force lingo,” he admits. “But I love working with submariners. They’re all good people.” Dalcour is also passionate about community service, having led several fundraisers both in San Diego and in Japan, where he’s laced up his running shoes for organizations such as Wounded Warrior, Charity Miles, Feeding America and the Huntsman Cancer Foundation. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cassandra Thompson/Released)

