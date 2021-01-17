Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VING members depart to support the Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 4]

    VING members depart to support the Presidential Inauguration

    KINGSHILL, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2021

    Photo by Spc. Leona Hendrickson 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers and Airmen from the Virgin Islands National Guard leave the Henry E. Rohlsen airport Jan. 17, 2021.

    National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

