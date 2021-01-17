VING members depart to support the Presidential Inauguration

Soldiers and Airmen from the Virgin Islands National Guard leave the Henry E. Rohlsen airport Jan. 17, 2021.



National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

