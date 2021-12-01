Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brooklyn, NY Sailor Honored as Camp Lemonnier Hero in the Spotlight

    Brooklyn, NY Sailor Honored as Camp Lemonnier Hero in the Spotlight

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Builder 2nd Class Jody Sambury of Brooklyn, N.Y., measures the distance from the blade to the barrier on a table saw at Self Help on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 12, 2021. Sambury runs Self Help, the base’s wood shop responsible for building and repairing structures, carpentry, painting and other operational needs. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    Djibouti
    Seabee
    Camp Lemonnier
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    Self Help
    VICECHINFO

