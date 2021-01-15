Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF Visits D.C. Armory [Image 2 of 2]

    SECDEF Visits D.C. Armory

    UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Tyrone Williams 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    Acting U.S. Secretary of Defense Christopher C. Miller speaks with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William J. Walker, commanding general, District of Columbia National Guard, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael F. Brooks, Senior Enlisted Leader, District of Columbia National Guard, during a visit to D.C. armory in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 16, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by SSG Tyrone Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.17.2021 13:59
    Photo ID: 6484418
    VIRIN: 210116-Z-XZ018-1037
    Resolution: 4525x3094
    Size: 5.49 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Visits D.C. Armory [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Tyrone Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECDEF Visits D.C. Armory
    SECDEF Visits D.C. Armory

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    Secdef
    NationalGuard
    DCGuard
    CAPDC21
    CaptialGuardians
    59thPresidentalInauguration

