SECDEF Visits D.C. Armory

Acting U.S. Secretary of Defense Christopher C. Miller speaks with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William J. Walker, commanding general, District of Columbia National Guard, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael F. Brooks, Senior Enlisted Leader, District of Columbia National Guard, during a visit to D.C. armory in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 16, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by SSG Tyrone Williams)

