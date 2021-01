Camp Lemonnier Remembers MLK's Legacy

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe C. Flora, commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, speaks to residents of Camp Lemonnier about the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) during a MLK-themed, community bingo event held on base, Jan. 16, 2021. Observed each year on the third Monday in January, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Sens)

