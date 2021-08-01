Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DC National Guard Provides Capitol Security [Image 4 of 4]

    DC National Guard Provides Capitol Security

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Photo by Kevin Valentine 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Airman with the District of Columbia National Guard, provides security near the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, D.C., Jan. 8, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kevin Valentine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021 12:50
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DC National Guard Provides Capitol Security [Image 4 of 4], by Kevin Valentine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    National Guard
    DC Guard
    Capital Guardians
    CAPDC21
    59th Presidential Inauguration

