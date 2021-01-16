Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CTF-72 Participates in Sea Dragon 2021 [Image 1 of 2]

    CTF-72 Participates in Sea Dragon 2021

    UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Commander Task Force 72

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam (Jan. 16, 2021) – Aircrew from Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 train members of the Indian Navy on the use of the P-8A Poseidon's sonobuoys. Sea Dragon is an annual multi-lateral anti-submarine warfare exercise that improves the interoperability elements required to effectively and cohesively respond to the defense of a regional contingency in the Indo-Pacific, while continuing to build and strengthen relationships held between nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Kyle Hooker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021 06:18
    Photo ID: 6483716
    VIRIN: 210116-N-IS471-789
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 6.16 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTF-72 Participates in Sea Dragon 2021 [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CTF-72 Participates in Sea Dragon 2021
    CTF-72 Participates in Sea Dragon 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet Andersen Air Force Base CTF-72 Sea Dragon 2021 multinational joint exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT