PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 7, 2021) Sailors deployed from the maritime expeditionary security forces of Task Force 75 conduct joint unmanned aerial system operations with the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) in the Philippine Sea. Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 2 is deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet and can conduct combat operations to dominate the littorals and reinforce blue water operations while also providing high value asset escorts, harbor area defense, embarked security teams, and search and seizure overwatch. Oliver Henry and the Fast Response Cutters improve the Coast Guard's search and rescue and law enforcement response capabilities throughout Guam's 1.9 million square mile search and rescue

region. The U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard integrated operations enhances maritime domain awareness to detect, deter, and disrupt illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing, transnational crime, and sovereignty of Pacific Island Countries and Territories throughout the Western Pacific. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brent Lagarde)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2021 Date Posted: 01.16.2021 00:45 Photo ID: 6483608 VIRIN: 210107-N-NO824-1103 Resolution: 5514x3676 Size: 1.91 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MSRON-2 and Coast Guard Conduct Integrated UAS Operations [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.