    MSRON-2 and Coast Guard Conduct Integrated UAS Operations [Image 3 of 3]

    MSRON-2 and Coast Guard Conduct Integrated UAS Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.07.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander Task Force 75

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 7, 2021) Sailors deployed from the maritime expeditionary security forces of Task Force 75 conduct joint unmanned aerial system operations with the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) in the Philippine Sea. Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 2 is deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet and can conduct combat operations to dominate the littorals and reinforce blue water operations while also providing high value asset escorts, harbor area defense, embarked security teams, and search and seizure overwatch. Oliver Henry and the Fast Response Cutters improve the Coast Guard's search and rescue and law enforcement response capabilities throughout Guam's 1.9 million square mile search and rescue
    region. The U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard integrated operations enhances maritime domain awareness to detect, deter, and disrupt illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing, transnational crime, and sovereignty of Pacific Island Countries and Territories throughout the Western Pacific. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brent Lagarde)

