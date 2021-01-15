Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COVID-19 vaccinations

    COVID-19 vaccinations

    MT, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Touchette 

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Montana National Guard Soldier Lt. Col. Luke Bentz, Garrison Deputy Commander at Fort Harrison, Montana, receives his COVID-19 vaccination Jan. 15, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 18:51
    Photo ID: 6483413
    VIRIN: 210115-Z-BF054-044
    Resolution: 3945x3156
    Size: 7.93 MB
    Location: MT, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 vaccinations, by MSgt Michael Touchette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    vaccination
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT