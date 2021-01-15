Montana National Guard Soldier Lt. Col. Luke Bentz, Garrison Deputy Commander at Fort Harrison, Montana, receives his COVID-19 vaccination Jan. 15, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 18:51
|Photo ID:
|6483413
|VIRIN:
|210115-Z-BF054-044
|Resolution:
|3945x3156
|Size:
|7.93 MB
|Location:
|MT, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID-19 vaccinations, by MSgt Michael Touchette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
