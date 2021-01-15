Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NH Guardsmen prepare for deployment to nation's capital [Image 2 of 2]

    NH Guardsmen prepare for deployment to nation's capital

    NH, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters, New Hampshire National Guard

    Tech Sgt. Thomas Paolini, a Defender with 157th Security Forces Squadron, 157th Air Refueling Wing, NHANG, labels equipment slated for deployment to Washington Jan. 15 at Pease Air National Guard Base. Paolini is one of about 50 New Hampshire Guardsmen joining troops from across the country in our nation's capital for Inauguration Day. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 14:24
    Photo ID: 6482943
    VIRIN: 210115-Z-HA185-0046
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 495.35 KB
    Location: NH, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NH Guardsmen prepare for deployment to nation's capital [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NH Guardsmen prepare for deployment to nation's capital
    NH Guardsmen prepare for deployment to nation's capital

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT