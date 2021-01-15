Tech Sgt. Thomas Paolini, a Defender with 157th Security Forces Squadron, 157th Air Refueling Wing, NHANG, labels equipment slated for deployment to Washington Jan. 15 at Pease Air National Guard Base. Paolini is one of about 50 New Hampshire Guardsmen joining troops from across the country in our nation's capital for Inauguration Day. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.15.2021 14:24 Photo ID: 6482943 VIRIN: 210115-Z-HA185-0046 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 495.35 KB Location: NH, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NH Guardsmen prepare for deployment to nation's capital [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.