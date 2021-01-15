Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration

Soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard’s Pine City-based B Troop, 1-94th Cavalry Squadron conduct weapons familiarization and qualification to ensure operator proficiency of their individual weapon systems. The unit will travel to Washington D.C. to support local law enforcement in the area for the 59th Presidential Inauguration. Up to 15,000 Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen from across the Nation have been authorized to provide security, communications, medical evacuation and other support to civilian authorities. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

