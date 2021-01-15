Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration

    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard’s Pine City-based B Troop, 1-94th Cavalry Squadron conduct weapons familiarization and qualification to ensure operator proficiency of their individual weapon systems. The unit will travel to Washington D.C. to support local law enforcement in the area for the 59th Presidential Inauguration. Up to 15,000 Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen from across the Nation have been authorized to provide security, communications, medical evacuation and other support to civilian authorities. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 13:19
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 
    Inauguration
    Capitol
    Minnesota National Guard
    CAPDC21
    Operation Capitol Response
    1-94th Cavalry

