    Michigan National Guard administers Covid-19 vaccine in Charlotte

    Michigan National Guard administers Covid-19 vaccine in Charlotte

    CHARLOTTE, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. Joshua Scissons, a medic with the Michigan National Guard , currently serving with Michigan’s Task Force Spartan Vaccination/Testing Team (CVTT), draws a COVID-19 vaccine from a vial Jan. 11, 2021, at Charlotte, Michigan. Michigan National Guard Soldiers and Airmen are assisting civilian healthcare organizations with the distribution and administration of vaccines. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021
    Location: CHARLOTTE, MI, US 
    Vaccine
    National Guard
    Covid 19
    Covid Vaccine

