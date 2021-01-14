Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines use drones to support Army 3rd Infantry Division [Image 5 of 5]

    Marines use drones to support Army 3rd Infantry Division

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Gavin Umboh 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Marines prepare an RQ-21A Blackjack unmanned aerial vehicle for launch during exercise Black Shadow at Fort Stewart, Georgia, January 12, 2021. Marines with Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 2 (VMU-2) trained with soldiers with the Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division in an unfamiliar environment in order to increase proficiency in critical mission skills such as aerial reconnaissance, convoy escort, and support of close air support. VMU-2 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the air combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Gavin Umboh)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 22:14
    Photo ID: 6482361
    VIRIN: 210114-M-GZ855-1256
    Resolution: 2592x1728
    Size: 457.21 KB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    This work, Marines use drones to support Army 3rd Infantry Division [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Gavin Umboh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    interoperability
    Fort Stewart
    joint force
    drone
    VMU-2
    America’s Air wing

