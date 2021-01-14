Marines use drones to support Army 3rd Infantry Division

Marines prepare an RQ-21A Blackjack unmanned aerial vehicle for launch during exercise Black Shadow at Fort Stewart, Georgia, January 12, 2021. Marines with Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 2 (VMU-2) trained with soldiers with the Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division in an unfamiliar environment in order to increase proficiency in critical mission skills such as aerial reconnaissance, convoy escort, and support of close air support. VMU-2 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the air combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Gavin Umboh)

