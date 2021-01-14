VADM Kitchener visits USNS Miguel keith

210114-N-SB299-1126

SAN DIEGO (Jan. 14, 2021) – Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits the expeditionary mobile base vessel USNS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) to speak with the ship’s leadership and crew. While aboard, Kitchener evaluated the ship’s current state of readiness and conducted a listening session in diversity and inclusion with Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Millar)

