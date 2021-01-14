Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VADM Kitchener visits USNS Miguel keith

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Millar 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    210114-N-SB299-1126
    SAN DIEGO (Jan. 14, 2021) – Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits the expeditionary mobile base vessel USNS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) to speak with the ship’s leadership and crew. While aboard, Kitchener evaluated the ship’s current state of readiness and conducted a listening session in diversity and inclusion with Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Millar)

