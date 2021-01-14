MWD Kay reports for detection duty

Staff Sgt. Juan Salinas, 341st Security Forces Squadron military working dog trainer, takes notes during the drug detection evaluation, Jan. 14, 2021 at the Chapel on Malmstrom AFB, Mont. Staff Sgt. Christopher Hotine, 341st SFS military working dog handler, and his partner MWD Kay, became the newest certified drug detection team in the K-9 unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren O'Connor)

