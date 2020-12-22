A police bumper grappler, installed on a 142nd Security Forces vehicle, sits in the open position, December 22, 2020, Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. This device is designed to deploy, attach to, and disable a vehicle that poses a threat to installation safety or security while minimizing risk to surrounding people and infastructure. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Steph Sawyer)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 14:39
|Photo ID:
|6481844
|VIRIN:
|201222-Z-SP755-1001
|Resolution:
|5032x3271
|Size:
|10.25 MB
|Location:
|PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Portland ANG Base second in DOD to acquire police bumper grappler, by TSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Portland ANG Base second in DOD to acquire police bumper grappler
LEAVE A COMMENT