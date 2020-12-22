Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Portland ANG Base second in DOD to acquire police bumper grappler

    Portland ANG Base second in DOD to acquire police bumper grappler

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Steph Sawyer 

    142nd Wing

    A police bumper grappler, installed on a 142nd Security Forces vehicle, sits in the open position, December 22, 2020, Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. This device is designed to deploy, attach to, and disable a vehicle that poses a threat to installation safety or security while minimizing risk to surrounding people and infastructure. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Steph Sawyer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2020
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 14:39
    Photo ID: 6481844
    VIRIN: 201222-Z-SP755-1001
    Resolution: 5032x3271
    Size: 10.25 MB
    Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Portland ANG Base second in DOD to acquire police bumper grappler, by TSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Portland ANG Base second in DOD to acquire police bumper grappler

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    new technology
    Oregon Air National Guard
    Security Forces
    U.S. Air Force
    innovation
    police bumper grappler

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT