Portland ANG Base second in DOD to acquire police bumper grappler

A police bumper grappler, installed on a 142nd Security Forces vehicle, sits in the open position, December 22, 2020, Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. This device is designed to deploy, attach to, and disable a vehicle that poses a threat to installation safety or security while minimizing risk to surrounding people and infastructure. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Steph Sawyer)

