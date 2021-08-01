Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay Sailors and Marines Receive COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 1 of 5]

    Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay Sailors and Marines Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

    KINGS BAY, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ashley Berumen 

    Commander, Submarine Group Ten

    KINGS BAY, Ga. (Jan. 8, 2021) Lt. Col. Michael Weber, commanding officer, Marine Corps Security Force Battalion, prepares to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Matthew Thompson at the Naval Branch Health Clinic on board Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, Jan. 8. Medical personnel, first responders and strategic forces have been some of the first personnel to receive the vaccine. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ashley Berumen

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 13:33
    Photo ID: 6481751
    VIRIN: 210108-N-IS980-041
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 999.06 KB
    Location: KINGS BAY, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay Sailors and Marines Receive COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ashley Berumen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay Sailors and Marines Receive COVID-19 Vaccine
    Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay Sailors and Marines Receive COVID-19 Vaccine
    Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay Sailors and Marines Receive COVID-19 Vaccine
    Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay Sailors and Marines Receive COVID-19 Vaccine
    Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay Sailors and Marines Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical
    vaccine
    kings bay
    marines
    covid-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT