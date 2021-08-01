Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay Sailors and Marines Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

KINGS BAY, Ga. (Jan. 8, 2021) Lt. Col. Michael Weber, commanding officer, Marine Corps Security Force Battalion, prepares to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Matthew Thompson at the Naval Branch Health Clinic on board Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, Jan. 8. Medical personnel, first responders and strategic forces have been some of the first personnel to receive the vaccine. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ashley Berumen

