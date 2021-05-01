Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Recruits Receive Uniforms at Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, New Jersey [Image 2 of 5]

    Recruits Receive Uniforms at Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, New Jersey

    CAPE MAY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    A recruit from recruit company T-199 laces up their first pair of work boots in the uniform distribution center at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J., Jan 5, 2021. Training Center Cape May’s mission is to deliver dynamic training that sets the foundation for the Coast Guard’s professional culture and develops job-ready skills in our recruits to build our workforce for generations to come. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 13:37
    Photo ID: 6481745
    VIRIN: 210105-G-JW383-1041
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: CAPE MAY, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruits Receive Uniforms at Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, New Jersey [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Shannon Kearney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Recruits Receive Uniforms at Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, New Jersey
    Recruits Receive Uniforms at Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, New Jersey
    Recruits Receive Uniforms at Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, New Jersey
    Recruits Receive Uniforms at Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, New Jersey
    Recruits Receive Uniforms at Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, New Jersey

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    recruit training
    TRACEN Cape May
    uniform distribution center
    Coast Guard Training Center Cape May
    COVID 19
    uniform issuing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT