NIGHT AIRBORNE OPERATION JAN. 13, 2021

A U.S. Army Paratrooper assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, conducts night airborne operation after exiting a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft at Juliet Drop Zone, Pordenone, Italy, Jan. 13, 2021, under Covid-19 prevention conditions. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

Date Taken: 01.13.2021
Location: PORDENONE, IT