    Coast Guard Recruits Learn Manual of Arms [Image 5 of 7]

    Coast Guard Recruits Learn Manual of Arms

    CAPE MAY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Wilderman, lead company commander of recruit company Yankee-199, instructs recruits on properly handling their rubberized M-16 and identifying the different components of the rifle at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J., Jan. 13, 2021. Training Center Cape May serves the American public by leveraging the talent and passion of our staff to produce high quality, mission-ready recruits, and by delivering professional and customer-focused services to enable missions for our units, tenants, and region.
    (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 10:13
    Photo ID: 6481300
    VIRIN: 210112-G-JW383-1094
    Resolution: 5220x3473
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: CAPE MAY, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Recruits Learn Manual of Arms [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Shannon Kearney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    recruit training
    Coast Guard recruit
    TRACEN Cape May
    Manual of Arms
    Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

