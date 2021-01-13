Clock Tower Café on Kleber Kaserne selected as best dining facility in U.S. Army Europe and Africa

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany -- The Clock Tower Café dining facility on Kleber Kaserne was recently recognized as the best dining facility in U.S. Army Europe and Africa. Col. Brad Bane, the commander of the 405th Army Field Support Battalion, and Col. Scott Kindberg, the commander of the 16th Sustainment Brigade, presented the Fiscal Year 2020 Phillip A. Connelly Army Europe award to the Soldiers and civilian employees of the Clock Tower Café at the dining facility, Jan. 13, 2021. The Phillip A. Connelly Awards Program was established in 1968 to recognize excellence in Army food service. The 405th AFSB has the requirement to manage the Phillip A. Connelly Awards Program in Europe in support of USAREUR-AF. Dozens of dining facilities participate in the competition yearly. This year's Europe-level winners at the Clock Tower Café are assigned to the 55th Quartermaster Company, 16th Sust. Bde., 21st Theater Sustainment Command. The 55th QM Co. has eight field feeding teams in support of USAREUR-AF. Each team is capable of providing field feeding support to 700 personnel in one location or 300 personnel at two locations, for a total field feeding capability of about 5,000 personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

