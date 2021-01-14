31st MDG opens doors to COBRA Clinic

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander, participates in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Comprehensive Operational Medicine for Battle Ready Airmen (COBRA) Clinic with Airmen from the 31st Medical Group at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 14, 2021. The COBRA clinic is a newly innovated program unique to Aviano and designed to focus on readiness by preventing or reducing mental health and musculoskeletal profiles of our Airmen. The COBRA clinic is based on a hub and spoke model of care incorporating diagnosis, recovery, rehabilitation, and performance optimization into a single unified mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

