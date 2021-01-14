Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    31st MDG opens doors to COBRA Clinic [Image 2 of 2]

    31st MDG opens doors to COBRA Clinic

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ericka Woolever 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander, participates in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Comprehensive Operational Medicine for Battle Ready Airmen (COBRA) Clinic with Airmen from the 31st Medical Group at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 14, 2021. The COBRA clinic is a newly innovated program unique to Aviano and designed to focus on readiness by preventing or reducing mental health and musculoskeletal profiles of our Airmen. The COBRA clinic is based on a hub and spoke model of care incorporating diagnosis, recovery, rehabilitation, and performance optimization into a single unified mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 08:04
    Photo ID: 6481215
    VIRIN: 210114-F-ZX177-1060
    Resolution: 7700x5134
    Size: 645.64 KB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MDG opens doors to COBRA Clinic [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31st MDG opens doors to COBRA Clinic
    31st MDG opens doors to COBRA Clinic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    USAF
    31FW
    31MDG
    31OMRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT