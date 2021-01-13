Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Naples Personnel Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

    NSA Naples Personnel Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

    NAPLES, ITALY

    01.13.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Command Master Chief Andrew Hochgraver receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the community center onboard NSA Naples Support Site, Jan. 13, 2021. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Christina Clarke)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 06:36
    Photo ID: 6481202
    VIRIN: 210113-N-ST386-0111
    Resolution: 1080x720
    Size: 485.05 KB
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Italy
    NSA Naples
    Vaccine
    US Naval Hospital Naples
    USNH Naples
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19

