Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Command Master Chief Andrew Hochgraver receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the community center onboard NSA Naples Support Site, Jan. 13, 2021. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Christina Clarke)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2021 Date Posted: 01.14.2021 06:36 Photo ID: 6481202 VIRIN: 210113-N-ST386-0111 Resolution: 1080x720 Size: 485.05 KB Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Naples Personnel Receive COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.