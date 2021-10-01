Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    50th Regional Support Group Soldiers leave for deployment [Image 2 of 2]

    50th Regional Support Group Soldiers leave for deployment

    HOMESTEAD, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Klestinski 

    50th Regional Support Group

    Spc. Emilie Ortiz, a religious affairs specialist with the 50th Regional Support Group (RSG), based in Homestead, Florida, prays with her family as she says her final goodbyes prior to deploying. The 50th RSG is deploying to Poland in support of the European Deterrence Initiative mission as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve by providing management and base operations for several forward operating sites throughout the country. (U.S. Army Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Klestinski.)

    This work, 50th Regional Support Group Soldiers leave for deployment [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Shane Klestinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Florida National Guard
    #deployment
    #50th RSG
    #50th Regional Support Group

