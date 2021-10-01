50th Regional Support Group Soldiers leave for deployment

Spc. Emilie Ortiz, a religious affairs specialist with the 50th Regional Support Group (RSG), based in Homestead, Florida, prays with her family as she says her final goodbyes prior to deploying. The 50th RSG is deploying to Poland in support of the European Deterrence Initiative mission as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve by providing management and base operations for several forward operating sites throughout the country. (U.S. Army Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Klestinski.)

